Pope to visit Grand Imam of al-Azhar in Egypt (2)

Vatican City, April 3 - Pope Francis will visit the Grand Imam of al-Azhar in Cairo on Friday, April 28 during his two-day visit to Egypt, according to a schedule published by the Vatican on Monday. Immediately after the pope and the grand imam will give speeches to participants in an international peace conference. The Grand Imam of al-Azhar, currently Ahmed el-Tayeb, is one of Sunni Islam's most senior figures. The pope will pay him a courtesy visit after attending a welcome ceremony at the presidential palace in Heliopolis. The pope will celebrate a Mass and have lunch with Egyptian bishops on Saturday April 29 before returning to Rome.