Illegal migrant exits from Italy no solution - Merkel

Berlin, April 3 - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday that Rome must not allow asylum seekers who arrive in Italy to illegally cross the border to other parts of Europe. "The illegal crossing of the border to France, Germany and Switzerland cannot be the solution," Merkel told a press conference in Berlin with the premiers of Slovakia and the Czech Republic. "We must find a reasonable solution and we are not halfway yet... We must maintain dialogue with Italy so that it performs its tasks".