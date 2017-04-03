Melendugno

Fresh TAP protests in Puglia

Demonstrators read children's poetry on environment

Fresh TAP protests in Puglia

Melendugno, April 3 - There were fresh protests in Puglia Monday against the construction of a local part of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) carrying Caspian natural gas into Europe. Some 500 protesters lined up at the construction site and sought to prevent work continuing. The anti-TAP demonstrators are protesting the uprooting of olive trees to allow the pipeline to be laid - even though the trees will later be replanted in their former sites. In the nearby town of Melendugno, meanwhile, there was a protest march at which demonstrators read poems on the environment written by local children.

