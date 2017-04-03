Prince Charles says will sponsor Slow Food event for quake

Florence

Florence, April 3 - Prince Charles told Slow Food founder Carlo Petrini Monday that he would sponsor a benefit week for Slow Food producers in the central Italian regions struck by deadly and devastating earthquakes last year. Meeting the producers in Florence, Charles asked "how many livestock did you lose, what's the situation now?" and, with his wife Camilla Duchess of Cambridge, sampled cheese and salami. Charles on Sunday visited Amatrice, at the heart of the earthquake zone where nearly 300 people died, and vowed to do "something concrete" to help survivors get back on their feet. The prince on Monday asked Petrini to set up the benefit week. He and Camilla toured the area of the Duomo in Florence and visited the Opificio delle Pietre Dure conservation institute.

