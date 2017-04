Young man confesses to Brescia night-club killing

Brescia, April 3 - Brescia police have detained a 23-year-old Italian man for the homicide of a 21-year-old Colombian who was stabbed outside a night club in the northern city early on Sunday, sources said on Monday. The suspect, who has a criminal record for minor offences, has confessed to inflicting the lethal wound, sources said. The victim and the attacker did not know each other. Yaisy Bonilla died in hospital on Sunday after being stabbed in an attack that followed a row caused by comments directed at his girlfriend, sources said. The previous weekend a 20-year-old man was beaten to death outside a nightclub in Alatri south of Rome. Mario Castagnacci and Paolo Palmisani, two men accused of the murder of Emanuele Morganti, are in jail.