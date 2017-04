Obama to visit Milan May 9, to get freedom of city

Milan, April 3 - Former United States president Barack Obama will be in Milan on May 9 and he will be awarded the keys to the northern Italian city to symbolise he has the freedom of it, Mayor Giuseppe Sala announced on Monday. Sala said Obama will take part in the Global Food Innovation Summit, which will take place in Milan May 8 to 11. "On that occasion I will have the honour of hosting him and giving him the keys of the city," Sala said.