Turin

ANSA presents book on TAV rail line in Turin

Delrio hails work as 'transparent' and 'objective'

ANSA presents book on TAV rail line in Turin

Turin, April 3 - Transport Minister Graziano Delrio on Monday paid tribute to ANSA's book on the new Turin-Lyon TAV rail line. "It is a valued work," Delrio said in Turin at the presentation of the book, produced with TELT (Tunnel Euroalpin Lyon Turin), the company commissioned to build and manage the new rail line. "It is an example of transparent communication of objective data," he added, referring to book titled 'Torino-Lione 1990-2016' (Turin-Lyon 1990-2016). The book is split into seven chapters featuring photos, news agency items and the front pages of newspapers telling the story of the first 26 years in the life of infrastructure project. "This book is the first historization of the stories that accompanied three ideas at the basis of the Turin-Lyon - unite France and Italy to contribute to the creation of Europe, revive rail to save the Alps from road traffic and build a base tunnel because trains are inly competitive if they travel on level ground," said TELT General Manager Mario Virano. ANSA Editor-in-chief Luigi Contu said the 120-page volume "covers the evolution of a project that matured over 20 years of assessments, processing and preliminary works while this is being translated into work sites".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

23enne muore in incidente stradale

23enne muore in incidente stradale

Scende auto in panne,travolto e ucciso

Scende dall'auto in panne,
travolto e ucciso

Domenica di sangue sulle strade calabresi

Domenica di sangue
sulle strade calabresi

di Giuseppe Lo Re - Alessia Antonucci

Lui la picchia, lei lo fa arrestare

Lui la picchia, lei lo fa arrestare

di Vinicio Leonetti

Poliziotti in biancheria intima, pesce d'aprile in Calabria

Poliziotti in biancheria intima, pesce d'aprile in Calabria

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33