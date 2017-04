New CSM case against Puglia Governor Emiliano

Rome, April 3 - A supreme court prosecutor said Monday that he has presented a new disciplinary procedure against Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano to the Italian judiciary's self-governing body, the CSM, over his bid to become the leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). Emiliano, who is also the former mayor of Bari, is a magistrate who is on leave of absence. He is accused of breaching the ban on magistrates becoming members of political parties. He faces the same accusation for being secretary and president of the PD in Puglia.