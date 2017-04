Man kills sleeping partner in sleep, turns self in

Rome, April 3 - A 53-year-old man turned himself in to Carabinieri police in the Sicilian town of Caltagirone on Monday and confessed to killing his 47-year-old partner, Patrizia Formica, while she slept in their bed, sources said on Monday. Salvatore Pirronello, 53, stabbed the woman four times. The motive for the killing is not yet known. It is the latest in a spate of recent 'femicide' cases of women being killed, usually by their partners or ex-partners.