Unemployment down to 11.5% in February - ISTAT (4)

Rome, April 3 - Italy's unemployment rate dropped to 11.5% in February, 0.3 of a percentage point down on January and 0.2 of a point lower than in the same month in 2016, according to preliminary data released by ISTAT on Monday. The national statistics agency said the number of people considered inactive because they are not actively on the labour market increased by 51,000, 0.1 of a percentage point, but was 380,000 down, 0.8 of a point, with respect to February 2016. It said the number of unemployed fell below the three-million mark to 2,984,000 in February, down 83,000 on January and 18,000 on February 2016. ISTAT said that 22.862 million people were employed in Italy in February, up 8,000 with respect to January and 294,000 more than in the same month last year. It said the year-on-year rise was evenly spread between men, up 144,000, and women, up 150,000. The employment rate was steady at 57.5%. Italy's unemployment rate for 15-to-24-year-olds who are actively on the labour market fell to 35.2% in February, down 1.7 percentage points on January and 3.6 points with respect to February 2016, ISTAT said. The agency stressed that this figure does not consider those are not on the labour market, such as young people who are studying or not actively looking for work. It said the employment rate for under-25s was 16.4% of the total, steady with respect to January and 0.3 of a percentage point higher than in February 2016.