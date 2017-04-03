Soccer: Juventus held at Napoli, lead cut to six points

Rome, April 3 - Juventus's lead at the top of Serie A is down to six points after they were held 1-1 at third-placed Napoli on Sunday. Sami Khedira gave an early lead to the Turin giants, who are aiming for a sixth consecutive scudetto. But Marek Hamsik equalised and the hosts can consider themselves unlucky not to have earned more than a draw after coming close many times. Juve's Argentina forward Gonzalo Higuain was jeered on his first return to the home ground of his old team. Second-placed AS Roma beat Empoli 2-0 on Saturday, a result that, in addition to bringing them nearer to Juve, also put them four points ahead of Napoli. Fourth-placed Lazio came from behind to win 2-1 at Sassuolo.