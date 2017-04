Unemployment down to 11.5% in February - ISTAT

Rome, April 3 - Italy's unemployment rate dropped to 11.5% in February, 0.3 of a percentage point down on January and 0.2 of a point lower than in the same month in 2016, according to preliminary data released by ISTAT on Monday. It said the number of unemployed fell below the three-million mark to 2,984,000 in February, down 83,000 on January and 18,000 on February 2016.