Youth unemployment falls to 35.2%

Rome, April 3 - Italy's unemployment rate for 15-to-24-year-olds who are actively on the labour market fell to 35.2% in February, down 1.7 percentage points on January and 3.6 points with respect to February 2016, ISTAT said Monday. The national statistics agency stressed that the figure does not consider those are not on the labour market, such as young people who are studying or not actively looking for work. It said the employment rate for under-25s was 16.4% of the total, steady with respect to January and 0.3 of a percentage point higher than in February 2016.