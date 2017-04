Colombian stabbed to death outside Brescia night club

Rome, April 3 - A 21-year-old Colombian, Yaisy Bonilla, died in hospital on Sunday after being stabbed in the early hours of the same day outside a night club in the northern city of Brescia. The attack followed a row caused by comments directed at Bonilla's girlfriend, sources said. Police are trying to track down a man with a pale complexion in connection with the homicide and are putting together an identikit, sources said. The previous weekend a 20-year-old man was beaten to death outside a nightclub in Alatri south of Rome. Mario Castagnacci and Paolo Palmisani, two men accused of the murder of Emanuele Morganti, are in jail.