Massive manhunt for barman's killer

Rome
03/04/2017
Rome, April 3 - Police are staging a massive manhunt to find the killer of Davide Fabbri, a 52-year-old who was shot dead during an attempted robbery at his bar at Budrio, near Bologna, on Saturday. A former soldier from Eastern Europe who was wanted in connection with violent robberies in the province is Ferrara is the suspected killer, sources said. The homicide has reignited the debate over the law on legitimate self-defence after several cases in which people who killed robbers faced criminal proceedings. "It is necessary to revise the current law and amend it with a text that is extremely clear," Regional Affairs Minister Enrico Costa told Rome-based daily Il Messaggero. "People who are victims of attacks must know what they can do and what they cannot do with clarity. Balanced solutions are possible".
