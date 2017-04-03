Rome

Massive manhunt for barman's killer

Homicide reignites debate over legitimate self defence

Massive manhunt for barman's killer

Rome, April 3 - Police are staging a massive manhunt to find the killer of Davide Fabbri, a 52-year-old who was shot dead during an attempted robbery at his bar at Budrio, near Bologna, on Saturday. A former soldier from Eastern Europe who was wanted in connection with violent robberies in the province is Ferrara is the suspected killer, sources said. The homicide has reignited the debate over the law on legitimate self-defence after several cases in which people who killed robbers faced criminal proceedings. "It is necessary to revise the current law and amend it with a text that is extremely clear," Regional Affairs Minister Enrico Costa told Rome-based daily Il Messaggero. "People who are victims of attacks must know what they can do and what they cannot do with clarity. Balanced solutions are possible".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

23enne muore in incidente stradale

23enne muore in incidente stradale

Scende auto in panne,travolto e ucciso

Scende dall'auto in panne,
travolto e ucciso

Domenica di sangue sulle strade calabresi

Domenica di sangue
sulle strade calabresi

di Giuseppe Lo Re - Alessia Antonucci

Lui la picchia, lei lo fa arrestare

Lui la picchia, lei lo fa arrestare

di Vinicio Leonetti

Poliziotti in biancheria intima, pesce d'aprile in Calabria

Poliziotti in biancheria intima, pesce d'aprile in Calabria

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33