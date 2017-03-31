Girl taken away from parents who shaved head for veil 'No'

Bologna
31/03/2017
Bologna, March 31 - A Bangledeshi-born girl in Bologna who refused to wear the Muslim veil and was punished by having her head shaven has been taken away from her parents, sources said Friday. The 14-year-old girl, who was born in Bangladesh but has been in Italy for years and is studying at a middle school in the Emilian capital, has been put into the care of the local social services along with her sisters, sources said. The parents have been cited for mistreatment. The girl's teachers reported what happened to the Carabinieri police. The girl reportedly said she was irked by the veil which she habitually wore at home but was starting to take off outside. Her mother got wind of this and reportedly decide to punish her by shaving her head.
