M5S's Di Maio admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital (2)

Rome
31/03/2017
Rome, March 31 - Luigi Di Maio, the Deputy Speaker of the Lower House and a senior member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Friday after going to the emergency room, sources said. Di Maio suffered severe pains in the area of the intestines, the sources said. The hospital said in statement that the initial checks it had run gave "reassuring results", adding that Di Maio would stay in for the moment for more tests.
