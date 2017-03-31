50-mn Niger agreement for border controls - Gentiloni

Rome

Rome, March 31 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Friday that the government has signed a 50-million-euro agreement with Niger to help strengthen border controls. "The signing of the agreement features financial aid of 50 million euros by Italy with the aim of reinforcing Niger's capacity to control the borders in order to reduce migrant flows," Gentiloni said after meeting Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou. "Niger to Libya and Libya to the EU via Italy is biggest of the migratory routes from Africa".

