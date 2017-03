Pope pays surprise visit to blind centre (2)

Rome, March 31 - Pope Francis on Friday took a trip outside the Vatican to pay a surprise visit to Rome's Sant'Alessio-Margherita di Savoia centre for the blind and visually impaired, the Holy See press office said. The trip is part of the pope's efforts to continue the so-called Friday of Mercy private visits he conducted during the extraordinary Jubilee of Mercy last year. The centre provides courses for around 50 children to help them cope with everyday tasks and is also home to 37 adult residents.