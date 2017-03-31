Caltanissetta

Indictment of Sicilian judge Saguto asked

Caltanissetta, March 31 - Sicilian prosecutors on Friday requested the indictment of suspended Palermo judge Silvana Saguto and other suspects under investigation for wrongdoing in the handling of seized Mafia assets. Saguto is being probed by prosecutors in Caltanissetta for alleged corruption and abuse of office in collusion with judicial administrative staff and family members. In October prosecutors ordered the urgent precautionary seizure of money and property allegedly deriving from crimes attributed to Saguto and her alleged accomplices. Saguto was suspended by the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM), which is the judiciary's self-governing body, late in 2015 on the request of Justice Minister Andrea Orlando and Supreme Court Prosecutor Pasquale Ciccolo. The "gravity" of her alleged behaviour has led to an "irreparable loss of prestige", the CSM said at the time.

