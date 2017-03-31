4 nabbed, 25 probed for fraud in Milan (2)

Milan, March 31 - Italian police on Friday arrested four people and placed another 25 under investigation for "very many" episodes of fraud committed against "weaker categories" such as the elderly and infirm, police said. Those involved will face possible charges of conspiracy aimed at fraud and extortion. Forty separate crimes were committed in the scam, police said. The alleged gang posed as magistrates and police officers and made phone calls, sent letters and faxes, based on a data base of likely victims - most of them elderly but also some professionals - and sold them fake subscriptions to bogus police magazines, prosecutor Marco Ciacci told a press conference.