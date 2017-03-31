Tajani says hopes no trade war with Trump (3)

Cernobbio

'In nobody's interests'

Cernobbio, March 31 - European Parliament President Antonio Tajani on Friday said he hoped there would be no "escalation" between the US and EU after President Donald Trump aired possible tariffs on EU goods in retaliation for the EU's ban on US hormone-boosted beef. "I hope a deal can be reached," said Tajani. On the importation of US beef, Tajani said "we have iron-clad rules for safeguarding citizens' health" and therefore it was not a trade issue. In any case, he said "it's in nobody's interest to have a trade war, especially with the US". Tajani went on: "It's a delicate moment that must make us understand that we have to stay united: in these moments there is a need for Europe, because if a country acts on its own it would risk being too fragile, being a vulnerable target for giants. "The question of the importation of meat that could contain hormones from the US started in 1992 and in any case whoever the president of the United States it remains our major interlocutor. Tajani said trade talks had already started with the US and said "I hope the US realises that closing the door means creating damage for everyone". He said "closing oneself behind one's frontiers is a mistake, in my opinion".

