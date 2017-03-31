Ischia

Cinema: Bollywood arrives on Ischia

Raju Sundaram movie set on Italian island

Ischia, March 31 - A crew headed by Indian filmmaker and choreographer Raju Sundaram is arriving in Ischia to shoot a new Bollywood movie, part of which is set on the Gulf of Naples island. The cast features two young stars, Raj Tarun and Hebah Patel, and the crew is made up of around 30 people, including 22 of Indian nationality. It was reportedly Sundaram's idea to use Ischia as he is fond of the island. The film is destined for release in the summer and is expected to be seen by around 10 million people, especially Telugu speakers, including those living in the United States, Australia and Canada. It is then expected to be broadcast on television in 2018, with a potential audience of around 40 million viewers.

