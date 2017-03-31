Grillo, Di Battista probed for defamation in Genoa (4)

Genoa, March 31 - Genoa prosecutors on Friday placed anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) Beppe Grillo and M5S MP Alessandro Di Battista under investigation after former M5S Genoa mayoral candidate Marika Cassimatis filed suit against them for defamation after winning an online poll among candidates but then being canned by Grillo. "It's David against Goliath", Cassimatis said on Facebook, thanking her supporters and saying: "We are facing a battle for legality and transparency". "What happened in Genoa could happen anywhere. It's a battle for all". She published a Postpay number where supports can help "our legal battle for democracy and justice". Earlier this week Cassimatis appealed to a civil court in the northwestern Italian city Grillo's decision to replace her with the second-placed candidate who was more to his liking. The civil suit asks the court for her and her list to be reinstated. Cassimatis had already filed the defamation suit against Grillo and M5S bigwig Di Battista, and has now said she has also filed another suit because of physical threats she received the day after she won the poll. Grillo announced that he was dropping Cassimatis on March 17. On his blog, Grillo said the movement had "no space for those who are only looking for a post". He also said that many people on Cassimatis' electoral list had "repeatedly and continually damaged the image of the Movement". Grillo then approved Luca Pirondini, who placed second in the poll that Cassimatis won.