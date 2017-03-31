Prince Charles, Camilla to receive freedom of Florence

Florence, March 31 - Britain's Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will arrive in Florence from Romania on Friday to start the Italian leg of a European tour that also takes in Austria. The royal couple will be awarded a faithful reproduction of the old keys to the Tuscan city by Mayor Dario Nardella in Palazzo Vecchio on Monday to symbolize them being granted freedom of the city. Charles will also be given the 'Palazzo Strozzi Renaissance Man of the Year for 2016' award for his charity work inspired by the values of harmony, culture and sustainability. Charles and Camilla will attend a dinner to celebrate the centenary of the British Institute of Florence too. The couple will spend six days in Italy, including a visit to the Vatican and a meeting with Pope Francis and a trip to earthquake-hit Amatrice.