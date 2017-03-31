CDP returns to profit, 1.1 bn

Rome

'Strong growth' says govt investment bank

Rome, March 31 - Government banking group Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) ended 2016 with a return to profit of 1.1 billion euros after a run of losses, sources said Friday. The 1.7-billion-euro profit of the group leader mitigated the losses of fuels giant ENI, of which CDP has a 25.76% stake. A CDP statement said the firt year of the 2016-2020 business plan had ended "with strong growth and in line with forecasts. The year had been marked by a "major change of pace" in CDP's operational capacity, the statement said. CDP is an investment bank 80% controlled by the economy ministry.

