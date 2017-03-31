Rome

BoI 'resolution' fund ends 2016 2.56 bn in the red (2)

After sale of 4 banks

BoI 'resolution' fund ends 2016 2.56 bn in the red (2)

Rome, March 31 - The Bank of Italy's resolution fund for banks ended 2016 2.59 billion euros in the red, the BoI said Friday. The fund, which is separate from the BoI itself and financed by Italian banks, was hit by the sale of four rescued banks - Banca Etruria, Banca Marche, CariFe and CariChieti - which devalued its stocks by 1.4 billion, and by a one-billion-euo payment for the recapitalisation of bridging entities, the BoI said. The four banks were rescued by the government and new healthy versions have now been set up. When they went to the wall they left many bondholders holding worthless paper, and one small investor killed himself. photo: BoI Governor Ignazio Visco

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Panico a bordo di un autobus

Panico a bordo di un autobus

Intestazione fittizia di beni, condannati Bonaffini e Chiofalo

Intestazione fittizia di beni, condannati Bonaffini e Chiofalo

Violenta figlie minorenni, arrestato

Violenta figlie minorenni, arrestato

Fanno ballare nudo in strada un compagno di scuola

Fanno ballare nudo in strada un compagno di scuola

Indagato Calogero La Piana

Indagato Calogero La Piana

di Rosario Pasciuto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33