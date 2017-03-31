Franceschini tells Culture G7 terror eyes diversity symbols

Florence, March 31 - Culture Minister Dario Franceschini told the inaugural Culture G7 in Florence on Friday that terrorists are deliberately targeting symbols of diversity. The meeting of culture ministers of the leading industrial economies is winding up on Friday after they signed the Florence Declaration on Thursday committing them to fight the looting, trafficking and destruction of heritage. "We would never have imagined having these problems, with heritage not threatened like it was in the world wars, but being hit by terrorists as symbols of different cultures," Franceschini said. "UNESCO reminds us that cultural heritage is heritage of humanity".