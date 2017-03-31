Bad weather to hit Italy on Sunday

Rome

'Scattered showers' all over the country

Rome, March 31 - Bad weather will return to Italy at the weekend after a long sunny spell across the country, meteorologists said Friday. Most of the peninsula will still have "fairly good" weather on Saturday but a cold front will start moving in from the north, said meteorologist Edoardo Ferrara. But rain will spread across Italy on Sunday, with "scattered showers" predicted in most places, he said. There will also be a sprinkling of snow at high altitudes, Ferrara said.

