Naples

Naples mayor blasts governor De Luca over off-air remarks

De Magistris says comments show real nature of Campania chief

Naples mayor blasts governor De Luca over off-air remarks

Naples, March 31 - Naples Mayor Luigi de Magistris on Friday blasted Campania Governor Vincenzo De Luca over comments picked up off-air by a local media organization in which the regional head was critical of the first citizen. In the comments recorded by OmniNapoli, De Luca talks to Democratic Party (PD) lawmaker Leonardo Impegno about a conversation he said he had with Naples' new police chief Antonio De Iesu. De Luca reported De Iesu as saying that de Magistris has changed little in the city and administered it "like a madman". "De Luca's words are unequivocal," said de Magistris, a former magistrate. "There is the confession, the proof in that video. "Finally is it clear who carries out an institutional role in the city with seriousness and dignity and who behaves otherwise".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Panico a bordo di un autobus

Panico a bordo di un autobus

Intestazione fittizia di beni, condannati Bonaffini e Chiofalo

Intestazione fittizia di beni, condannati Bonaffini e Chiofalo

Violenta figlie minorenni, arrestato

Violenta figlie minorenni, arrestato

Fanno ballare nudo in strada un compagno di scuola

Fanno ballare nudo in strada un compagno di scuola

Indagato Calogero La Piana

Indagato Calogero La Piana

di Rosario Pasciuto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33