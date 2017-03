Shooting: Campriani retires

Rome, March 31 - Three-time Olympic shooting champion Niccolò Campriani is hanging up his gun, the Italian sporting icon said Friday. Campriani, 29, told ANSA "now my priority is my work as an engineer." Campriani, an air-rifle specialist who won two golds in Rio last year, said he was leaving the Fiamme Gialle club and would not compete in individual events again, but might consider a pairs' event at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.