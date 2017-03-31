We'll keep working with UK on security - Alfano

Brussels, March 31 - The EU and Italy will "continue to work well with the UK on security and anti-terror issues even after Brexit," Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Friday. "We have two levels of relations with the UK, because the Uk is leaving the EU but not Europe," he said. "This means that at the OECD level we are workign with the UK and besides that we are in NATO". "Finally, there is a general level of exchanging on anti-terror issues, on which we are talking to (British Foreign Secretary Boris) Johnson". Johnson, for his part, said that security was not something to be negotiated with Europe like a trade good and the UK took "an unconditional commitment" to collaborating on security issues. He said the issue would be left out of Brexit negotiations. Downing Street also on Friday praised the "constructive approach" of Brexit negotiation guidelines drawn up by the EU. "We are waiting for them to be formally adopted by the 27", said spokesman Rob McPherson.