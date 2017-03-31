Arrest confirmed for pair who beat youth to death (3)

Rome, March 31 - A judge on Friday confirmed the arrests of two young men who beat to death a 20-year-old outside a nightclub in Alatri south of Rome at the weekend. Mario Castagnacci and Paolo Palmisani, accused of the murder of Emanuele Morganti, said nothing at the hearing. However, it emerged that Castagnacci said in prison Thursday, "I had nothing to do with it," while Palmisani remained silent. The pair were detained on Tuesday. Morganti died in hospital on Sunday following the attack on the night between Friday and Saturday in Alatri, in the province of Frosinone, between Rome and Naples. Police said the beating was caused by a row over a drink and refuted reports that an altercation with an Albanian national had triggered the incident. Police said Morganti was attacked several times. "Once he was outside the club, he was attacked several times by several people in different places - attacks that took place with different methods and levels of intensity," said Police chief Robero De Falco. "After the first attack Emanuele tried to get away and he was followed. "Then he returned to get his girlfriend and he was attacked again." .