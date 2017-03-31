U.S. tariffs proof of EU 'utility' - Alfano

Brussels
31/03/2017
Brussels, March 31 - United States President Donald Trump's reported mulling of punitive tariffs on a range of European Union goods as a reprisal against an EU ban on US hormone-boosted beef is "further proof of how useful Europe is," Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Friday. "One thing is defending onself against tariffs as Italy, but it's another thing to defend oneself as a political and institutional continent, with 500 million inhabitants, consumers, and 'heavy' subjects on the market," Alfano said on the sidelines of a NATO foreign ministers meeting. "This is confirmation that on defensive occasions, but also offensive ones, it is better to be European that only Italian".
