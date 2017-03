M5S up another 0.5%, PD steady in new poll

Rome, March 31 - Comedian Beppe Grillo's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) has again stretched its lead over the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD), a new poll said Friday. The M5S is up another 0.5% to 28.4% while the PD edged up 0.1% to 26.5%, said the weekly Ixè poll for Raitre. The PD was ahead of the M5S until a recent split by leftwingers.