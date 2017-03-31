Rome

Metro C station at San Giovanni will open in autumn - Raggi

'Trip Through History' offered by Roman finds

Rome, March 31 - A station on Rome's new Metro C line whose construction has been held up after Roman artefacts were found there will open this autumn, Mayor Virginia Raggi said after visiting the site Friday. The ancient buildings and artefacts, including amphorae and pipes from the first century AD, are being put on show at the San Giovanni station while it is being built, in what the archaeological superintendency has called "A Trip Back in History". Raggi said on Facebook "in a sneak preview we are going down into the new Metro C station at san Giovanni, which will open in the autumn". Raggi has been criticised for slowing work on Rome's third metro line amid concerns about over-spending.

