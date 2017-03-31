Stagnation in 2018 says Confcommercio (2)

Rome

Small businesses in credit crunch say retailers

Rome, March 31 - The Italian economy will show "stagnation" next year, retailers' group Confcommercio said Friday, revising a previous estimate showing slight growth. It said growth would slow from 1% this year to 0.8% next year. Very small businesses in Italy, those with less than nine workers, are experiencing a "credit crunch", Confcommercio said. It said only 11% of them had access to adequate financing. After the financial crisis the relationship with the banks has not resumed, it said.

