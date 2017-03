Tariffs hurt those who wield them too - Sangalli (2)

Cernobbio, March 31 - Tariffs hurt those who wield them too, Confcommercio President Caro Sangalli said Friday. "We are heris to the tradition of Italian merchants and Marco Polo," he said. "We believe in free trade and the force and quality of 'made in Italy': tariffs wreak serious damage on those who set them and those who are subjected to them." Sangalli was speaking after reports US President Donald Trump is thinking of introducing punitive tariffs on a range of EU goods including Vespa scooters in a tit-for-tat move over an EU ban on hormone-boosted US beef.