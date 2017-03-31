Bologna

Girl, 14, head shaven after refusing veil

Bangladeshi girl punished by mother in Bologna

Bologna, March 31 - A Bangledeshi-born girl in Bologna refused to wear the Muslim veil and was punished by having her head shaven, the Resto del Carlino newspaper reported Friday. The girl, 14, was born in Bangladesh but has been in Italy for years and is studying "very well" at a middle school in the Emilian capital, the central-Italian paper said. The girl informed her teachers who called the Carabinieri, who are handling the case along with prosecutors who deal with minors and the social services. The girl said she was irked by the veil which she habitually wore at home but was starting to take off outside. Her mother got wind of this and decide to punish her by shaving her head, the paper reported.

