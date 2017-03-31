Rome

Rome traffic clogged by demos

Rome, March 31 - Traffic was clogged by a series of demonstrations in Rome Friday. Circulation was completely paralysed because of a number of sit-ins by workers between Piazza Venezia and the Via Veneto. The demos included one by the UIL union for the renewal of a national transport contract at Piazza Bocca della Verita' (Mouth of Truth) and another in Piazza Santi Apostoli by Multiservizi workers protesting job losses. There was another protest in front of the industry ministry near the Via Veneto.

