Rome traffic clogged by demos

Rome
31/03/2017
Rome, March 31 - Traffic was clogged by a series of demonstrations in Rome Friday. Circulation was completely paralysed because of a number of sit-ins by workers between Piazza Venezia and the Via Veneto. The demos included one by the UIL union for the renewal of a national transport contract at Piazza Bocca della Verita' (Mouth of Truth) and another in Piazza Santi Apostoli by Multiservizi workers protesting job losses. There was another protest in front of the industry ministry near the Via Veneto.
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online