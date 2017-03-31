2 nabbed in 'huge' Rome drugs bust

Rome, March 31 - Italian police on Friday arrested two people and seized 280 kg of marijuana as well as two handguns in what they called a "huge" drugs bust in Rome. A Roman factory worker, 44, was stopped on the coast in his car containing eight large bags containing 130 kg of hasish. Police found two "powerful" handguns in his home as well as a further 150 kg of marijuana. An alleged accomplice was also arrested.