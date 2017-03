Non-stop Alitalia talks from April 6

Rome, March 31 - Non-stop talks will start at the industry ministry for the umpteenth rescue of loss-making airline Alitalia on April 6, with a deadline for the deal set for April 13, sources said Friday. Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti saw unions last night and is set to see management later today in a bid to avert, or reduce, 2,000 job cuts. Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said "there is a chance of reaching a deal". photo: Calenda