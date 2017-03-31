SCU informant's brother gets pig's head

Lecce, March 31 - The brother of an informant in Puglian mafia the Sacra Corona Unita (SCU, United Holy Crown) on Friday received a pig's head as an act of intimidation near Lecce, police said. Then animal's head, wrapped in clear plastic, was found hanging on a road sign near the home of Leonardo Donadei. 52, brother of Massimo Donadei, a former boss in the SCU who has been convicted of numerous mafia-related crimes.