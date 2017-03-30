Rome

Wimpy Kid author Kinney to visit quake-hit Amatrice

American writer to meet schoolchildren

Rome, March 30 - American writer Jeff Kinney, author of the hit Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, said Thursday that he was excited before he visits schoolchildren in the quake-hit central Italian town of Amatrice on Friday. Amatrice was the town worst hit by the August 24 earthquake that claimed 299 lives. The quake was the first in a series that devastated many parts of central Italy. "I hope to dialogue with them about the books in the series and bring back a little normality to these young people, who are in an exceptional situation, with the wimpy kid," Kinney, who started a mini tour of Italy in Milan on Thursday, told ANSA. "I read about Amatrice when it was hit by the earthquake. "I was shocked and because of that I feel strong emotions about tomorrow's meeting".

