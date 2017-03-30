Wimpy Kid author Kinney to visit quake-hit Amatrice

Rome
30/03/2017
Rome, March 30 - American writer Jeff Kinney, author of the hit Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, said Thursday that he was excited before he visits schoolchildren in the quake-hit central Italian town of Amatrice on Friday. Amatrice was the town worst hit by the August 24 earthquake that claimed 299 lives. The quake was the first in a series that devastated many parts of central Italy. "I hope to dialogue with them about the books in the series and bring back a little normality to these young people, who are in an exceptional situation, with the wimpy kid," Kinney, who started a mini tour of Italy in Milan on Thursday, told ANSA. "I read about Amatrice when it was hit by the earthquake. "I was shocked and because of that I feel strong emotions about tomorrow's meeting".
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Omicidio Lettieri, gli indagati
e le verità nascoste nei cellulari
di Margherita Esposito
Cristian guarito dopo un viaggio a Medjugorie
di Giovanni Pastore
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online