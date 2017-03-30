Soccer: Rome Mayor Raggi gives Ranieri top honour

Rome, March 30 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Thursday awarded former Leicester City boss and Rome native Claudio Ranieri one of the city's top honours for leading the 5,000-to-1 outsiders to the Premier League title in one of sport's ultimate underdogs' fairytales last season. With City struggling just above the drop zone this year, Ranieri was recently sacked by Leicester's Thai owners in a move that caused dismay across the soccer world. Raggi stressed Ranieri's "human qualities" and "charm" as well as his sporting skills as she handed him the city's Capitoline Wolf award. "I thank you mayor because I didn't expect anything like this," Ranieri said. "It's wonderful to see some many people here for me. "I'm very proud that my city remembered me. I have received many prizes, but there is something special about this".