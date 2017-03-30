Rome

Calenda says 'no need for trade tensions'

Industry minister hopes reports 'won't be confirmed in deeds'

Rome, March 30 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said Thursday that he hoped reports United States President Donald Trump is considering imposing big duties on many European products are not true. "At the moment the last thing we need are trade tensions that have no justification in content, nor in the context of the fundamental strategic relationship between the two most important trade and investment partners in the world," Calenda said. He stressed that he was commenting on "news reported by the American press" that was "just reports that we hope are not confirmed in deeds".

