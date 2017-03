Florence Declaration signed at Culture G7 - Franceschini (2)

Florence, March 30 - The culture ministers of the G7 States on Thursday signed the "Florence Declaration" at the end of the first day of the event, Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini announced at a press conference. Thursday's meeting was chaired by Florence Mayor Diego Nardella. Media firms including Sky and Disney sounded an alarm on online piracy in a letter to the Culture G7. Saying it threatened their existence, the firms said it was just as harmful as trafficking in stolen works of art.