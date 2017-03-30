New 'sex-party' headache for Berlusconi

Milan, March 30 - Milan prosecutors have completed a new section of a probe into allegations ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi paid several young women to keep mum on the real nature of his 'bunga bunga' sex parties in the so-called Ruby III case, judicial sources said Thursday. The media magnate is suspended of paying almost 400,000 euros to three women in October, allegedly in exchange for their silence. In January Berlusconi was indicted for allegedly paying other to stay silent. In the first trial linked to the case, Berlusconi was cleared of charges of paying a woman known as Ruby for sex while she was a minor over lack of evidence that he knew she was under 18 at the time.