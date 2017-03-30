M5S MPs suspended for Lower House mayhem

Rome
30/03/2017
Rome, March 30 - The Lower House Speaker's office on Thursday suspended 42 MPs from the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) for disrupting the work of parliament. The office suspended 36 lawmakers who last week tried to break into the office in protest at a vote on 'vitalizi' parliamentary pensions for 15 days. It described the incident as "unprecedented and extremely serious, constituting a serious attack... on the functioning of the institutions". Suspensions of 10-12 days were handed to 29 for protests on the floor of the House that led to the halting of a question-time session and a related live TV broadcast. Some lawmakers got two suspensions.
