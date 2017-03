NATO, Russia still at odds over Ukraine - Stoltenberg

Brussels, March 30 - NATO and Russia "continue to have a clear disagreement on the crisis in UKraine," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said after the first NATO-Russia council of the year Thursday. "The security situation remains of deep concern", he said, and "violations of the cease-fire in Eastern Ukraine have reached record levels," he said. The truce, he said, is "only on paper" and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe this week said there were violations "almost twice every minute".